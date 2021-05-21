At the Box Office: ‘The Woman in the Window’

‘The woman in the Window’ follows a doctor with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder involving a fear of places and situations. The film features a strong lineup of actors, including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Anthony Mackie.

Despite the all-star cast, Film Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, does not recommend this one. “Even if you were a fan of scary movies, I would tell you, don’t watch it,” Swift says.

The critic tells us the film is poorly shot and lacks intensity, so much so, Swift speculated it must have been produced during the pandemic, “but they actually shot it before Covid!”

For folks who are searching for a movie with a similar theme, Swift recommends ‘Rear Window’ by Alfred Hitchcock, “…It doesn’t show a lot of gore, but it gets the tension rising”.

‘The woman in the Window’ is available on Netflix now.