At The Box Office: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the story about Jonathan Larson, the writer of the musical ‘Rent’, who faces the pressure when he wants to make it big. Actor Andrew Garfield plays Larson in the film, with Lin Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut.

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift gives this film a ton of praise, especially the cinematography from Alice Brooks and Miranda’s directorial work. “It all feels woven together, this is going to be a classic people are going back to for years.”

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is out now in select theaters and will be out on Netflix on November 19th