At the Box Office: ‘Undine’

“Undine is actually a European fairytale that’s based on mermaids and nymphs,” Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, explains.

Swift says, ‘Undine’ retells the classic myth about a woman/creature who must kill the man she loves after he betrays her. The story has various versions, but this time around, a German filmmaker picked-up the narrative and decided to tell it through Undine’s point of view. “This is one that won all over Europe and is so visual and wonderful… just dive into this romance, it’s really special,” the critic emphasizes.”

‘Undine’ is available on Demand now.