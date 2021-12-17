Steven Spielberg has a new take on the classic musical West Side Story, originally written by the late Stephen Sondheim.

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, notes that while West Side Story is incredibly fun to go see in theaters with friends and family…it will not be remembered as an amazing film by the renowned director. Spielberg uses lighting and depth of frame uniquely, but Swift thinks that the movie’s camerawork is “less motivated by what’s going on with the characters.” Swift also says that it’s difficult to get into the main female character’s point of view, because “Spielberg never goes [to a shot] where they are close to her, in the whole film!“

West Side Story is out in theaters now.