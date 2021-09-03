At the Box Office: ‘Wild Indian’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says young actor, Phoenix Wilson, steals the show in ‘Wild Indian’, “He’s the best part of the film. He is brilliant. I want to see him in ten movies a year,” Swift says.

She explains the film follows two men, one of which commits a murder in his youth, and their journey to coming to terms with their pasts. Wilson plays the child version of the character, Makwa. Though Swift acknowledges “moments of greatness”, she notes a change as the character grows into adulthood. She explains, “A lot of it has to do with toxic masculinity within the indigenous community, and I feel like, perhaps the director told the actor (Michael Greyeyes, adult Makwa) to keep it all in…” Swift continues, “It felt like, when he was an adult, he was more of an idea, than a character”.

‘Wild Indian’ is out now.