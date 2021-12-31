In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift’s last review of 2021 was for the animated comedy, ‘Sing 2’. Julia has high praise for the film, calling it “by far the most feel-good movie of the year”. She describes the cast of characters as cute, sweet, and funny, with moments for the whole family to enjoy. The film includes tons of voice cameos, ranging from director Wes Anderson to music producer and singer Pharrell Williams. Julia also thought certain songs in the movie didn’t match what was happening on screen. She wishes “the tone and the lyrics matched more with the emotional moments” in the movie. Overall, Julia says it’s a fabulous film, and a positive way to end the year.

You can catch ‘Sing 2’ in theaters now.