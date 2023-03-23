Numbers show home fires are the most frequent disaster in the nation, and many times, it’s the American Red Cross helping those impacted. But, it’s also helping people prevent home fires.

The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign began in October of 2014. Since then, teams have installed over 7,000 smoke alarms in Vermont homes, aiding almost 6,000 Vermonters.

“It’s to make sure that everyone is safe at home with working smoke alarms,” says Barbara Leary, the Home Fire Campaign Team Leader for Northern Vermont.

7 people die in house fires every day in the United States, according to Red Cross data. It’s the Home Fire Campaign that aims to cut those odds in half.

People can request free smoke alarms, and Brenda Rousselle is appreciative of the service.

“I have smoke alarms of course in the house already, they were the ten-year battery, and it was time to replace them,” says Rousselle.

The Northern Vermont team works with several clients a day, and they pay attention to other details that could turn in disaster.

“We check to make sure that you don’t have any massive wires coming out of electrical outlets,” says Leary.

Rousselle says the Red Cross worked with her schedule to come and install smoke alarms. “It was incredibly easy, absolutely no problems, no hesitations, nothing at all, it went very well. I feel much better, and it’s one more thing I can cross off my list of things to keep track of and think about,” she says.

Now Brenda, and her cat, feel safe in her home.