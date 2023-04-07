Shelburne, VT- Shelburne Farms is hosting a Pride Hike on Saturday in collaboration with Outright Vermont, The Pride Center of Vermont, and Audubon Vermont.

The hike will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday April 8th, and last about two hours. Shelburne Farms says the hike will cover under 2 miles, and offers flexible terrain for all hiking levels.

In a post on their website Shelburne Farms invited people to, “meander through the sugarbush, visit the lambs in the farmyard, and experience the changing season during this early spring hike at Shelburne Farms.”

Registration is required, and a link to register for the hike can be found here.