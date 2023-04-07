The Lyric Theatre Company preparing for their upcoming performance of ‘Shrek the Musical’. (Photo courtesy of Lyric Theatre)

Burlington, VT- The Lyric Theatre Company is performing ‘Shrek the Musical’ at the Flynn Theater from April 13th to the 16th.

‘Shrek the Musical’ takes a deeper dive into the popular 2001 animated movie from DreamWorks Pictures.

Christopher Brown, Co-Director of the Lyric Theatre Company, told us the music covers a variety of styles.

“There’s a range of you know the big show stopping numbers the really intimate ones,” Brown said, “some different styles of music that you’ll see reflected in the choreography and how that shows up.”

A link to purchase tickets can be found here.