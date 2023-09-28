For Your Local Weekend, you may consider joining the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group’s 13th annual Buddy Walk.

The walk will be held this Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park. The event brings together families who have a loved one impacted by down syndrome and people who just want to join the walk to be a buddy.

Online registration costs $8 per person, or $30 for families of four or more. Registration is open until Saturday at noon, and you can find a link to register here.

You can also register in-person the day-of the event but it’s slightly more expensive at $10 per person, or $35 for a family of four or more.

The walk starts at 1:00, and goes for about a mile through Waterfront Park. Snacks and refreshments will be served afterwards in Battery Park.

Also happening this Sunday is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington.

The event includes a dance performance from Studio 3, as well as stories from people who have survived breast cancer, and then the walk will begin at noon, after which there will be a BBQ.

You can register the day of the event starting at 10:00 AM, or call 1-800-227-2345 for more info.

Finally, this Saturday is Outright Vermont’s annual fire truck pull at the top of Church Street in Burlington.

Registration for the actually physical firetruck pull is no longer open, but you can still show up to support and donate. A block party will begin at 11:00, and then the actual pull itself starts at noon. You can find more information here.