Abby Fridmann is a Morning Anchor and Reporter. She started at Local 22 and Local 44 in August of 2019.

She was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. Abby has spent most of her life in Upstate New York- receiving her bachelors degree from The State University of New York’s College at Brockport in Journalism and Broadcasting. She also got her masters degree from The S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in Broadcast Journalism.

This is Abby’s first “official” job in television news. However before working at Local 22 and Local 44 she was finishing her masters degree as a Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill Reporter for KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When she’s not at work, Abby loves spending time outdoors, playing with her cat Dexter, and baking.

If you have story ideas, make sure to email her at afridmann@mychamplainvalley.com