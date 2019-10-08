Courtney Kramer

Courtney is Local 22/44’s weeknight evening 7pm news anchor and also reports daily. She joined the team in December 2017.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Orange County, New York, which is about an hour north of NYC.

Where did you attend school?

West Virginia University. Lets Go Mountaineers!!!!

Where have you worked previously?

In college, I reported for our school’s Emmy award-winning newscast, WVU News, which really sparked my passion for news. This is my first real gig in TV, and I’m so eager to tell the stories of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

What is the most challenging story you’ve ever done?

I think every story presents it’s own challenges, but any time you’re dealing with death is tricky, because you need to balance compassion and professionalism.

What are your hobbies?

When I’m not at work, I love traveling, working out, shopping, and just making memories with friends and family.

Favorite sports teams?

I’ll always be a Mountaineer, so I’ll always cheer on WVU football and basketball. There’s also nothing like a NY baseball game in the summertime.

Favorite book?

I recently got back into reading. I’m currently reading House Rules by Jodi Piccoult.

What is your favorite food?

I love Chinese food and NY pizza! For dessert, homemade chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

What is one thing you would put on your bucket list?

Go skydiving, take a hot air balloon ride, travel the world.