Meteorologist Haley Bouley joined Local 22 & Local 44 in July 2017.

Where did you grow up?

Holliston, Mass.

Where did you attend school?

Bachelor of Sciences in Atmospheric science and minor in Electronic Journalism Arts at Lyndon State College in 2017.

Where have you worked previously?

This is my first real job out of school. In college I was part of News 7, our student run live broadcast to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

I also interned for 2 years in the weather department at WCVB-TV in Boston, Ma.

What are your hobbies?

Tracking the weather, of course Skiing, swimming, hiking and sailing

Favorite sports teams?

Anything and everything Boston!

What is your favorite food?

Italian food…even though I’m the farthest thing from Italian. I also like mashed potatoes…

What is one thing you would put on your bucket list?

I want to sail around the world to see all the different climates.