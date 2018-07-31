Contact Polikseni Manxhari:

Polikseni Manxhari is the Morning Anchor from 5-9am. She joined the family in April 2018.

Polikseni was born in Tirana, Albania and moved to the U.S. at the age of five. She’s a true Massachusetts girl at heart and a huge fan of the New England Patriots.

Polikseni graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Psychology and is working on a Master’s in Journalism from Harvard University Extension School. She graduates in May 2020!

Polikseni made her television debut competing at Miss USA 2015 representing her home state. She then was the host of her own show “Franklin Almanac” before becoming the Morning Anchor and reporter at Local 22 and Local 44.

Polikseni loves being the voice for the voiceless so it only makes sense that she has her own franchise, called ‘Forever Home’ where she finds permanent homes for animals in need.

When she’s not working, she enjoys a good Netflix movie and spending time with friends, family and her dog, Oliver.

If you have any story ideas that you think Polikseni should tackle, email her at pmanxhari@mychamplainvalley.com






