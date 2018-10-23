Spencer Thomas is Local 22 & Local 44’s Morning Reporter. She joined the team in April 2018

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in West Bloomfield Township, about 45 minutes outside Detroit, proudly known as, “The Motor City.” (In my opinion, the best city in the mid-west).

Where did you attend college?

Central Michigan University, FIRE UP CHIPS!



Where have you worked previously?

Throughout my 4 years at Central Michigan University, I was a part of the school’s award winning news station, News Central 34. I worked as producer, anchor, business, health and entertainment franchise reporter. Local 22 & 44 is my first full-time gig in the news industry, and I feel blessed to be able to kick off my career in the beautiful state of Vermont!

What is the most challenging story you’ve ever done?

Throughout my time at Local 22 & 44, I’ve had the opportunity to work on a series of diverse stories and through those experiences, I genuinely believe that every single story has its own unique challenges.

Who is your favorite national correspondent?

Both Anderson Cooper, CNN and Robin Meade, HLN…need I say more?

What are your hobbies?

I’ve always been an extremely active and adventurous person! In the winter you can find me snowboarding or figure skating and in the summers, you can catch me wake surfing, shopping along church street, cycling, or golfing (I’m no Tiger Woods but I do have a mean hand-wedge). I also have a soft spot for volunteering and spending quality time with loved ones back in the mitten state.

What are your favorite sports teams?

HUGE Detroit sports nut, obviously! The Detroit Red Wings hold a special place in my heart, and of course, the Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions (one day they’ll make a comeback; you heard it here first folks, stay tuned.)



What is your favorite book?

Me Before You by JoJo Moyes. I love a good romance novel.

What is your favorite food?

I’m Greek and Macedonian, so naturally I love saganaki (also known as ‘flaming cheese’), grape leaves and my dad’s home-made moussaka. I’m also a sucker for ice cream — thank goodness I now live in the birthplace of Ben & Jerry’s.

What is one activity you would put on a “bucket list”?

I’ve always wanted to backpack through Europe and explore its many diverse countries and cultures!