Glenn Cassie

Glenn is Local 22 & Local 44’s evening weeknight news anchor. He joined the team in March 2019.

Where did you grow up?

Although I was born in a suburb of Chicago, I was raised in Allentown, PA. (Yes, the same place Billy Joel wrote the song about!)

Where did you attend college?

I attended Penn State University (University Park) where I earned my B.A. in Labor and Industrial Relations with a minor in Business.



Where have you worked previously?

Prior to joining Local 22 & Local 44, I was the evening anchor for the NBC/FOX affiliate in Tri Cities, WA for 3 years. Before that, I worked at the #1 rated CBS affiliate in the country – WHIO in Dayton, OH as a Reporter/Fill-In Anchor. But my TV career originally began in southern California, where I left the MBA program at Pepperdine to pursue a lifelong dream of working in TV news! It all started at El Segundo Community Cable & Hawthorne Community Cable, where I covered high school sports in the LA area. Prior to my career in television, I worked in the medical device industry in sales and management for 15 years.



What is the most challenging story you’ve ever done?

It’s difficult to narrow it down to just a single story, but during my first few weeks on air at WHIO in Dayton, we had an active shooter situation at the VA there. I was the closest to the facility, so my photographer and I immediately rushed to the campus and got inside the gates before they locked it down. People were running out of the hospital, police and SWAT were everywhere. We were live on the air on scene for hours. One of the most emotional days I’ve had as a journalist.



Who is your favorite national correspondent?

Growing up in the 70’s & 80’s, I was (and still am) a big Tom Brokaw fan. I also enjoy watching Lester Holt and David Muir, among others.



What are your hobbies?

I played tennis in college and still enjoy playing (when the body holds up!). I also enjoy playing golf and doing the occasional triathlon. On rainy days, I’m usually in my music studio playing the piano or drums, and trying to learn guitar. During the winter months, I spend most of my weekends in the mountains as I’m an avid skier. I also enjoy taking my Yellow Lab (Chloe) hiking, attending concerts and traveling every chance I get!



What are your favorite sports teams?

In college – it’s the Nittany Lions all the way! Although I grew up an hour north of Philadelphia, I’m actually a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.



What is your favorite book?

Too many to name! But some of my favorites are The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, 1776 by David McCullough and pretty much anything by John Grisham.



What is your favorite food?

For dinner, it has to be Filet Mignon. Favorite snack though is a Philly Soft Pretzel of course, and I can eat breakfast anytime of the day!



What is one activity you would put on a “bucket list”?

I’ve always wanted to ski in the Swiss Alps and plan on making this happen soon!