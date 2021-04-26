Recognizing Remarkable Women for 2021

Local 22 and Local 44 want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, Local 22 and Local 44 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Join Local 22 & Local 44 in Celebrating the Top Finalists

Patricia Sites Plainfield, NH

Patricia Sites has been a Registered Nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for over 20 years. When the unthinkable happened in March of 2020, she knew she was going to need to work even harder. Read More… Christine Cowart Charlotte, VT

Evidence suggests about 78% of people in the US will go through at least one traumatic event in their lives. Christine Cowart has worked tirelessly to change the way society views that experience. Read More… Hillary Gombar Winooski, VT

Hillary Gombar’s passion to help others started when she was a teenager. She volunteered at the Family Room in Burlington to help new American families. Read More… Tina Leduc Dannemora, NY

Tina Leduc has been through so much in her life, but her hardships have led her to inspire others through kindness and giving back. Read More…

One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!