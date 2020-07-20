Remarkable Women for 2020

Congratulations to Elizabeth Grimes, winner of Local 22 & Local 44’s Remarkable Women 2020

Local 22 & Local 44 recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, Local 22 and Local 44 highlighted four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Elizabeth Grimes was named Local 22 and Local 44’s Woman of the Year. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Remarkable Women Winners Across the Country

