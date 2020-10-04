Senator Bernie Sanders Stumps for Biden in New Hampshire

Early Saturday afternoon Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined local New Hampshire politicians, climate activists, and students to kick off the first of his many socially distanced rallies in support of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

One attendee Eliza Polli says what she does for a living contributed to what she looked for in a candidate.

“As a psychologist, his stance on healthcare and equality for all really resonates with me.”

Polli is a Vermont resident and says she plans to vote democrat on election day.

“So that we have people that are fighting for climate change, you know fighting for universal healthcare, fighting for living wages, just important things that American’s need.”

Although it was a rally in support of Joe Biden and his presidential campaign, many of the attendee’s say they used to be Bernie supporters, but made the switch ahead of the election. Nicholas Jenson was one of those people.

“If I had my pick I would still want to vote for Bernie, I understand that Joe Biden still aligns with a lot of my values and has a lot of plans.”

Sanders will be holding two rallies for Biden in Michigan.