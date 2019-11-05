Addison County voters to decide fate of two local elementary schools

ADDISON, Vt. -Voters in Addison County will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a proposal by the local school district to shut down two elementary schools next spring.

The Addison Northwest Supervisory District School Board says closing Addison Central School and Ferrisburgh Central School is necessary in light of declining enrollment and rising costs. George Lawrence said Addison Central had 140 students when he joined the board more than a decade ago. Today, he said, there are 65.

“It’s been really tough,” Lawrence said. “I’m certainly not happy about recommending closing the school, but the time has come.”

If voters agree, students from preschool to fourth grade would transfer to Vergennes Elementary School. Fifth- and sixth graders would move to Vergennes Union High School, which would be expanded to include grades 5–8.

On Monday, residents packed the cafeterias at both schools to share concerns with district officials. Ashley Paquette, a parent of an Addison Central student, urged voters to consider what would be lost by closing the school.

“It’s the heart of this town,” Paquette said. “This is our community center, and we’re talking so rushed about closing something that’s been built over generations.”

Paquette is a member of the Rural School Alliance, an opposition group that sprouted in August after the consolidation plan was announced. The alliance has complained about a lack of transparency surrounding the proposal, and says the decision to put the issue before voters was rushed.

“This isn’t something that should be taken lightly,” Paquette said. “At this point in time, we need to think creatively, not cut and get rid of things. How do we nourish and set a stronger foundation for this current climate happening in our schools?”

Yard signs that read “Closing our school will cost our town” are prominent in both communities, but board members those same communities are looking at significant tax increases, as well as cuts elsewhere, unless the schools are closed.

George Lawrence says, “Either we make cuts at the high school and middle school level in electives, AP classes and sports or we can consolidate the elementary schools.”

