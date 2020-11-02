Vermont Lt. Governor’s race: Milne and Gray are running neck and neck

All eyes are on Republican Scott Milne and Democrat Molly Gray as the pair remain neck and neck for the role of Vermont’s next Lieutenant Governor.

“I’m gonna feel a lot better when it’s a close win,” Milne said.

“Vermont’s at a crossroads,” Gray said. “We can either try to go back or we can look to the future.”

A recent poll by Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS found that Gray holds a 35 to 31% advantage over Milne, but the poll holds a 4% margin of error meaning it’s virtually a tie.

Both candidates spent the final day campaigning before people vote in person. We caught up with Milne while making a stop at Al’s French Fries in South Burlington.

“The days of partisanship in Washington are obviously ruining our country,” he said. “Let’s make sure we get moving in a bipartisan way to get out of this, and I think Phil Scott and I are the perfect team to do that.”

Milne said he’s optimistic and that he wants to serve as a partner to Governor Phil Scott, not an adversary. He says he will be focused on rebuilding the state’s economy following COVID-19.

Meanwhile, if elected, Molly Gray will become the 4th woman to hold the title in Vermont history. She says she will work toward solving the state’s demographic challenges and putting people before politics.

“A vote for Molly Gray is a vote for the future,” she said. “It’s a vote for uniting Vermont for a brighter future. It’s addressing our economic challenges, bringing a generation back to Vermont, keeping a generation here, and drawing a new generation to our state.”

To date, Gray has raised $427,000 in campaign efforts and Milne’s overall fundraising sits at $452,000.