Candidates for lieutenant governor squeeze in final hours of campaigning

The early November snow didn’t hinder the candidates in their final hours of campaigning.

Republican Scott Milne and Democrat Molly Gray, the candidate running for Vermont’s second-highest office, got an early start on Election Day, traveling to several polling places across Vermont.

Despite the cold, Gray and Milne were joined by their supporters in the final hours of their campaigning.

Gray said her eyes are set on Vermont’s future, fixing the state’s demographic challenges, and recovering stronger from Covid-19.

Milne says his three decades of experience in the travel and tourism industry running Milne Travel gives him a unique advantage as Vermont will need to address the economic impacts of the pandemic.

This will be Milne’s third time running in a state-wide election. In 2014, he came very close to unseating democratic incumbent governor Peter Shumlin.

As for Gray, she would be the 4th woman in Vermont’s history if elected lieutenant governor.

Gray and Milne both confirmed that they would respectfully accept the results of election. Both are optimistic and looks forward tonight’s results.