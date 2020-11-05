More than 360K Vermonters cast ballots in general election, setting turnout record

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says there was a record turnout in the general election.

In a Wednesday tweet, the office said that more than 360,000 Vermonters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. The previous record of nearly 327,000 votes came in the 2008 election.

More than 80% of Vermont voters who cast ballots in the 2016 election, cast their ballots early this year, taking advantage of changes made to enhance safety voter during the COVID-19 pandemic. All active voters were mailed ballots ahead of the election. Voters were able to mail them in, drop them off at designated locations or vote in person on Election Day.

More Headlines