New Hampshire secretary of state predicts record number of ballots cast

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner expects a record number of ballots to be cast in Tuesday’s election.
Gardner on Monday predicted at least 800,000 ballots would be cast, topping the record of 755,850 set in 2016. Anyone with concerns about the coronavirus was allowed to vote by absentee ballot this year. As of Monday morning, more than 244,000 absentee ballots had been requested and more than 223,000 had been returned to city and town clerks.
Multiple safety precautions, masks, gloves, plexiglass barriers, will be in place for those who vote in person Tuesday.