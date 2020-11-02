New Hampshire secretary of state predicts record number of ballots cast

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner expects a record number of ballots to be cast in Tuesday’s election.

Gardner on Monday predicted at least 800,000 ballots would be cast, topping the record of 755,850 set in 2016. Anyone with concerns about the coronavirus was allowed to vote by absentee ballot this year. As of Monday morning, more than 244,000 absentee ballots had been requested and more than 223,000 had been returned to city and town clerks.

Multiple safety precautions, masks, gloves, plexiglass barriers, will be in place for those who vote in person Tuesday.