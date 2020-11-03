SUNY Plattsburgh professor says, despite polls favoring Biden, nothing is certain in 2020

While national polls have consistently given former Vice President Joe Biden the edge over President Donald Trump, one expert is warning nothing is certain in this years presidential election.

Dr. Harvey Schantz,, a SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor, points to six elections — including 2016, when Hillary Clinton received some 3 million more votes than Trump — when candidates who won the popular vote, lost the presidential election.

“The national people who make predictions think that Joe Biden is in the lead, but caution needs to be had because Hillary Clinton was in the lead going into election day last time,” Schantz said.

Schantz says the results of election 2020 will, as is typical, come down to a few swing states;

“There’s a list that everyone knows. It’s Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona,” he said. “New Hampshire to a smaller degree.”

But, Schantz says, “we won’t know the outcome of this election until past Election Day.”

