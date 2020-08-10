Primary election polls may look different, but they will be open

“I often say before an election your vote is your voice, exercise it,” said Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos.

Secretary Jim Condos said over 104,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots safely and securely but the number will continue to grow because of more than 152,000 ballots that were requested.

“If someone has lost their ballot, they can still vote at the polls on election day they will need to sign an affidavit that says they have lost their ballot and if you did not lose your ballot, but you forgot to bring it with you to the polls you’ll be asked to sign an affidavit that says you have not yet cast a ballot,” said Condos.

If you haven’t yet mailed in your ballot, you can still hand it directly to a clerk, but the clerks must have it in their hands when the polls close at 7 pm for it to count. Some polling places will have drive-thru voting, but if you are voting in person, you are asked to wear a mask and social distance per the governor’s mandate.

While some people, like President Trump, are concerned about false results through mail-in voting Director of Elections said Vermonters shouldn’t entirely worry as they crosscheck the numbers.

“At the end of the night when the polls close one of the most important critical pieces of information we always check is that the number of ballots counted in a given district or town matches the number of voters that are checked off at the checklist,” said Will Senning.

The final results of the primary election will be made public august 18th by 10 a.m. To find your local polling location, go to mvp.vermont.gov.