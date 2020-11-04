Shaheen, Sununu win third terms in New Hampshire

(AP) Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu both have won third terms in New Hampshire.

Sc Sununu defeated Democrat Dan Feltes to win his third, two-year term.

In the U.S. House races, freshman Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas faced Republican Matt Mowers in the 1st Congressional District, while Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faced Steve Negron in the 2nd District as she seeks a fifth term.

More Headlines