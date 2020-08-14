Vermont Democrats gather for unity

Democrat winners and runners up from Vermont’s primary races gathered at the statehouse steps in unity.

“More than ever Vermonters need leadership that will provide support, guidance, and direction as well rebuild,” said Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.

David Zuckerman and his strongest opponent, Rebecca Holcombe had their differences in the race for governor. Both were all in favor of universal health care, fifteen dollar minimum wage and a medical leave program for all Vermont workers.

However, they clashed over vaccinations during the campaign, a former Vermont Education Secretary criticized the document for his opposition to legislation to not make vaccinations a requirement to attend public schools. Putting defeat aside Holcombe congratulated Zuckerman on his victory.

“Politics and government are about solving problems, keeping people safe and creating opportunities. That’s what Dems are, that’s what we’re gonna do and we are going to do it as a team. Congratulations David, race well run let’s get this done, ” said Rebecca Holcombe, former Democratic candidate for governor.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray battled State Senator Tim Ashe over Vermont’s lacking a paid family leave program and universal broadband access. Gray also said Montpelier needs fresh leadership as well.

“As a first time candidate I am beyond humbled, beyond humbled by the support, but what I am most proud of is that together we built a campagin that brought new voices into politics, that spoke with Vermonters from every county even in via Zoom, every generation, and background and that worked together to unite our state around a bold vision for a brighter future, ” said Molly Gray, candidate for Vermont lieutenant governor.

Despite all their differences on the primary campaign trail, their focus will be on winning the general election.

“Over my time as pro tem and I think if any of you were there when I was sworn in three and a half years ago I talked about the importance to me about teams and my leadership style has always been when things are going well to disperse credit and when things aren’t going well to take the heat,” said State Senate, Tim Ashe.