CMA Awards: 2021 Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – See a full list of winners from the 55th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

And last but certainly not least, your 2021 #CMAawards ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR is…@lukecombs!



Congrats to ALL of tonight's nominees and winners!👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/v6eV0boSk1 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

A round of applause for #CMAawards Album of the Year winner @ChrisStapleton for his masterpiece album 'Starting Over'!👏👏👏 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/aGLrfxun5C — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Congrats to the #CMAawards winner for Song of the Year, "Starting Over" – awarded to the talented songwriters Mike Henderson & @ChrisStapleton! pic.twitter.com/JbGxVTSU9c — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

WINNER: Carly Pearce

And the #CMAaward for Female Vocalist of the Year goes to @CarlyPearce!! Congratulations!🏆 pic.twitter.com/GonLK0hCLW — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to…@ChrisStapleton! Congratulations! 👏 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/hAJVpqkc13 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Congratulations @JimmieAllen, your #CMAawards New Artist of the Year!👏 We are SO excited to celebrate this incredible achievement! pic.twitter.com/1kavgwY00I — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Congratulations to @JeneeMusic on winning #CMAawards Musician of the Year! 🏆 See who else takes home the rest of the trophies TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/R10CHt4uR0 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

Two of the 12 awards were announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

Producer: Martin Johnson

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

We have a WINNER!! 🏆 Congratulations to @KelseaBallerini and @KennyChesney on winning the #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year for "half of my hometown" just now on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/0NoUNTpO6c — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2021

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR