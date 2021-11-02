Here are the nominations for the 55th CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 55th annual Country Music Award have been announced.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations each. Miranda Lambert remains most nominated female of all time with 58 CMA nominations and is now tied for third in overall nominations ever.

Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce with four nominations each, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young each received three nominations.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi Mix Engineer: Joey Moi Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford “The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick “Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell “One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde “Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

Producer: Martin Johnson “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

Director: TK McKamy “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

Director: Peter Zavadil “Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

Director: Patrick Tracy “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. on News 2.