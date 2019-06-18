Local Gardening Expert

Get Growing

ABOUT GREEN STATE GARDENER

Vermont is a state built on self-reliance and community—a desire to be connected to the earth as well as to one another. We lead the nation in protecting working landscapes, local and organic food, renewable energy, and natural, holistic health care. Like many in VT, Green State Gardener understands that we win when we partner with and learn from nature rather than serve all our needs with centralized, industrial systems. That’s why we empower our customers to grow, process and use their own plant-based medicines by providing the best tools, materials, kits, and expert advice. We’ll help get you in a Green State of Mind with our extensive knowledge of therapeutic herbs and organic gardening. Before you know it, you’ll be growing a health-and-wellness revolution right in your own backyard.

WHY YOU NEED TO GROW YOUR OWN Discover the benefits of producing and using your own medicinal plants, both as individuals and as a part of the “personal medicine” health revolution. Read More WHY ORGANIC? Why organic growing is the answer: the benefits from a partnership with nature.



Read More. SEED STARTING 101 A complete guide to starting seeds. Read More.

Testimonials

“I moved up here form Atlanta, Georgia with a basic knowledge of growing. Green State Gardener has really helped me step my game up. Now, I’m learning about genetic development, and how to back cross my strains. I really wish you could smell my frosty flowers, but you can’t, cause this is a testimonial, and I’m sorry about that. If you’re looking to improve your grow here in the Green Mountain State, swing by Green State Gardener.”



– Evan, from Burlington

“GSG taught me how to successfully grow my own medicine. I tried buying from other local grow stores, I tried Amazon, and learning on YouTube, with little success. Here, they are true professionals with endless knowledge and top quality products backing in their mission to support their customer. I strive for pure, organic medicine, and Green State Gardener is the only source I found that meets all of my needs.”

– Mike, from Franklin County.

“Hey it’s Kathy from Yoga VT, you want to stand on your hands? Come see me. Do you want to have the most knowledgeable people in the Green Mountain State help you with all your cannabis needs go to Green State Gardener, it’s the place to be. I’m currently growing Cherry CBD seeds that I got from Green State Gardener, and the plants look amazing! Also the staff, they answer any question I have, and I have some crazy ones. I’m a registered caregiver, my patient and I prefer to grow rather than buy his medicine because we can select the strains and control the quality; and the plants are beautiful.”

– Kathy, South Burlington.