Feed a Family – Montpelier

Proceeds benefit the Vermont Foodbank

Help Local 22 & Local 44 Feed a Family this holiday season!  Feed a Family is a food and donation drive to benefit the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. The food and donation drive kicks-off Friday, November 24, ending with a day-long push for donations on Thursday, December 7.

Local 22 & Local 44, along with our sponsors encourage the community to donate either money or non-perishable food items. Everything donated will help feed families in need right here in  Vermont

Local 22 & Local 44 will be at Healthy Living from 12 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The following items are excellent, non – perishable choices for food drives:

  • Canned fish – tuna, salmon, sardines, etc.
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cereal – all varieties
  • Canned fruits – all varieties
  • Canned vegetables – all varieties
  • Canned meat – beef, pork, chicken, etc.
  • Canned soups and chili
  • Boxed meals – Macaroni & Cheese, Hamburger Helper, etc.
  • Pasta of any kind pasta sauce – all varieties
  • Rice any type
  • Shelf – stable Juice
  • Portable ready – to – eat snack foods — kid friendly
  • Baby diapers/formula/wipes
  • Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, deodorant, laundry detergent, feminine products)
Click on the graphic below to make an online donation.



How You Can Help!

Business and organizations can help Feed a Family by hosting their own food drive!

Want to know the best times to get your group on the news? Email information about your company or group to (name).

