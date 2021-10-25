Feed a Family – West Lebanon, NH

Proceeds benefit the
Help Local 22 & Local 44 Feed a Family this holiday season! Feed a Family is a food and donation drive to benefit the .
Local 22 & Local 44, along with our sponsors encourage the community to donate either money or non-perishable food items. Everything donated will help feed families in need right here in West Lebanon, NH.
Local 22 & Local 44 will be at Price Chopper from 12 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Let your family and friends know that you donated! Share This Link on Facebook | Share This on Twitter
The following items are excellent, non – perishable choices for food drives:
- Canned fish – tuna, salmon, sardines, etc.
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal – all varieties
- Canned fruits – all varieties
- Canned vegetables – all varieties
- Canned meat – beef, pork, chicken, etc.
- Canned soups and chili
- Boxed meals – Macaroni & Cheese, Hamburger Helper, etc.
- Pasta of any kind pasta sauce – all varieties
- Rice any type
- Canned vegetables – all varieties
- Shelf – stable Juice
- Portable ready – to – eat snack foods — kid friendly
- Baby diapers/formula/wipes
- Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, deodorant, laundry detergent, feminine products)