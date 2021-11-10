Shopping List

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Feed-a-Family-FoodShelf-1100x400-Header.jpg
  • Canned fish – tuna, salmon, sardines, etc.
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cereal – all varieties
  • Canned fruits – all varieties
  • Canned vegetables – all varieties
  • Canned meat – beef, pork, chicken, etc.
  • Canned soups and chili
  • Boxed meals – Macaroni & Cheese, Hamburger Helper, etc.
  • Pasta of any kind pasta sauce – all varieties
  • Rice any type
  • Shelf – stable Juice
  • Portable ready – to – eat snack foods — kid friendly
  • Baby diapers/formula/wipes
  • Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, deodorant, laundry detergent, feminine products)