Shopping List

- Canned fish – tuna, salmon, sardines, etc.
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal – all varieties
- Canned fruits – all varieties
- Canned vegetables – all varieties
- Canned meat – beef, pork, chicken, etc.
- Canned soups and chili
- Boxed meals – Macaroni & Cheese, Hamburger Helper, etc.
- Pasta of any kind pasta sauce – all varieties
- Rice any type
- Canned vegetables – all varieties
- Shelf – stable Juice
- Portable ready – to – eat snack foods — kid friendly
- Baby diapers/formula/wipes
- Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, deodorant, laundry detergent, feminine products)