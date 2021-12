Local 22 and Local 44’s Haley Bouley chatted with Dennis Shillen, Jim Mackall and Nicolas Seldon from Shillen Mackall and Seldon on there involvement with the Feed A Family Food Drive!

Join our team and the folks at Shillen, Mackall, & Seldon in West Lebanon, NH at the Price Chopper on North Plainfield Road on Thursday December 9th! We’re raising food and funds for the LISTEN Food Pantry & the Woodstock Food Pantry!