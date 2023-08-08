Help animals in need and participate in Rutland’s first annual Feed a Pet Food Drive with Key Honda of Rutland, the Rutland County Humane Society, and the Pet Cage.

Throughout the entire month, they will be gathering contributions and providing ready-made donation bags priced at $10 and $20, available at every location.

By joining forces, the community can positively impact the lives of animals and the individuals who care for them. Show support for our furry companions by making a donation today or on August 25th during the Feed a Pet Food Drive event.