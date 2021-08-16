Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Groups step up to help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Video
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN warns
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality
Video
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Video
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Video
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America