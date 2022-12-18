Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side’s second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Argentina was up 2-0 after dominating the first half and scoring a penalty from Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute followed by 36th minute goal from Ángel Fabián Di María, not giving a shot to France.

Hugo Lloris came up with many saves throughout the game, but it was not enough, despite making more saves than Argentine goalie Emiliano Martínez did the whole World Cup.

In the second half France started to get more possession and registered their first shot around the 70th minute. Then Kylian Mbappé turned up, scoring a penalty in the 80th minute and scored a volley in the 81st. Many more chances came but it wasn’t enough leaving the game in overtime.

It was very back and forth but no goals came until Messi scored in the second half of overtime in the 108th off a save from Hugo Lloris, looking like they would win it. However, later on in the game France drew another penalty and completed it again through Mbappe, securing his hat trick, the first in the World Cup final since 1966.

The game was then brought to penalties where a Martinez save from Kingsley Coman and a miss from Aurélien Tchouaméni, along with no misses from Argentine shooter, secured Argentinas third World Cup Final victory.