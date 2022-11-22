Burlington, VT – The US Men’s Soccer Team played its first World Cup match Monday and fans in Burlington turned out to watch. Fox 44 and Budweiser hosted a World Cup viewing party at RiRa in downtown Burlington.

The event started at 2 p.m., just in time for kickoff of Team USA vs. Wales. A lot of local fans packed into the pub. Among them were the Plankey Brothers. Jacob Plankey says he “had to be here, had to be here. I worked at a soccer pub in Denver and in 2014 it changed my life. My brothers and I grew up playing soccer with my Dad and gotta be here for game one for the boys.”

Matthew and David Plankey said, “first time the U.S. has been in the World Cup in 8 years. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing…And this is the bar to come to, RiRa, American Outlaw’s bar, we are here to support America, let’s go.”

The American Outlaws are a U.S. Soccer supporters group. According to the local chapter’s Facebook page, its home pub is RiRa.

Team USA led most of the match before Wales’ Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Team USA will play England Friday, November 25 at 1 p.m. There will be another Fox 44/Budweiser viewing party at Buffalo Wild Wings on Shelburne Road.