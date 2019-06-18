Fireworks Spectacular

Travel Info

Recommended parking: UVM

UVM’s Gutterson parking garage and adjacent lots provide the fastest way in and out Burlington after the fireworks. Busses will run from 3:45 pm to 11:30 pm, and pick up in front of Patrick Gym. The round trip fare is $1.00. GMT busses will be waiting at One Main St. at 10:00 pm for the return trip. Busses will make continuous trips until 11:30pm.

Note: If you park at the Waterfront, be prepared to wait an hour from the end of the fireworks, due to priority pedestrian and GMT bus traffic.

There will be two lanes leaving the city on Main Street. Traffic flow on College, Cherry or Pearl will be directed to Colchester Avenue or Route 127. Motorists are encouraged to use these designated streets, avoid neighborhoods or cross town routes. All parking lots off Lake Street will exit up Depot Street at the end of the night

Additional Parking

• Perkins Pier Parking is $10 for cars and $20 for trailers.

• Waterfront Parking Lot is for handicap and seasonal boaters on a first come first serve basis until lot is full.

• City Parking Garages and on-street parking are free on Sundays.

The Vermont Railway is a great option for non-residents! The Fireworks Express will provide extended service into the night with an additional South Burlington stop. Tickets are $15 round trip per person, under 3 is free. Reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are available onsite; must be purchased with cash. Tickets are available to purchase online here. Trains will leave Burlington at 10:30 pm, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks display.

BEST OPTION: skip the traffic and park your bike at Local Motion’s free Valet parking! Bike parking is located north of the Waterfront parking lot on Lake Street.

Boat Traffic in the harbor must end at 8:30 pm, when the harbor closes. Boat traffic from King Street Dock or Perkins Pier should exit to the south only. A No Boat Traffic Zone has been extended to include the entire inner harbor. This safety zone is strictly enforced. The Perkins Pier and Waterfront boat ramps will be closed during this time.

Note: All watercraft, including canoes and kayaks, must have working lights if they are on the water after dusk.

Map Key: A: Boathouse, B: Battery Park, C: Waterfront Park, D: Perkins Pier