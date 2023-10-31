It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! It’s time for this week’s new edition of ‘Forever Home’. For this week’s ‘Forever Home’, we visited with the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet an adorable, beefy yet playful pup that is up for adoption.

Ace is a 2 year old boy who has been at the Humane Society of Chittenden County for far too long considering his friendly demeanor and loving personality. Ace is a little bit shy at first, but he’s very play motivated and that could open him right up to your loving. During out visit to HSCC, all Ace wanted to do was play so he certainly should go to a home that has an ample amount of space to make playtime fun and interactive. Speaking of fun, Ace knows how to bring down the house in his silly Halloween costumes. It’s his favorite holiday and he’s ready to be your spooktacular sidekick for Halloween and every holiday in between. Imagine the family photos with this lover?

You’ll notice that Ace has a few splotches of different coloring on his skin. Those are from a previously diagnosed hyperthyroid problem that continues to be treated with prescribed medication and a special diet. Outside of the white patches on this cute pup, Ace has a beautifully soft, short-hair coat that will make cuddle time all the more cozy for his new forever family.

Ace has no other health concerns or dietary needs/restrictions and is ready to be adopted into his ‘Forever Home’. Let’s work hard to find this deserving boy his loving humans. If you would like more information about this sweetheart of a puppo, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website or you can visit them in person during their normal operating hours.