We are off to a new location for this week’s ‘Forever Home’ segment. It was a wet and windy trip to Morristown, Vermont this week to meet with the North Country Animal League, otherwise known as NCAL. NCAL is our new partner in crime with our ‘Forever Home’ series and we’re looking forward to finding more homes for their deserving animals waiting for adoption. There’s no better way to kick off this new partnership than by introducing you to Bear and Princess who are the best of friends. They are not necessarily a bonded pair, but it’s preferred that they get adopted together.

Bear and Princess are adult dogs and are about 7 to 8 years old. They may take a little bit to cozy up to their potential adopters, but it’s nothing that we noticed while visiting NCAL. In fact, we met Bear and Princess where they were very comfortable and that was outdoors. These two lovers are chonky and rather large, but they are on a little bit of diet and are pretty darn active. Bear and Princess loved to showoff how they can fetch in the fenced in yard at the North Country Animal League. There was also lots of love given to both our team and the NCAL team while play was being initiated. Bear and Princess really like playing fetch and doing the occasional rollover for a belly rub.

Bear and Princess have hyperthyroidism and will need yearly blood work to make sure that they remain healthy and happier than ever. They truly are happy dogs, and you can see it all over their very animated faces, despite their overall health issue. Outside of that one medical condition, these two are just the most perfect canines waiting for you to be their companion. Oh, did we mention these two adoptable dogs are being sponsored by a local business? This means their adoption fees are 0$ AND they have veterinary bills covered for a year and/or up to 1,000$. If you are a bit hesitant about adopting, then maybe this little boost from the sponsorship will help put you more at ease while helping Bear and Princess get settled into their new ‘Forever Home’.

If you would like to know more about Bear and Princess or just want to jump right into sending in your application for adoption (because we’re sure these two perfect pets won’t last long), you can visit the North Country Animal League website at www.ncal.com. You can also give them a call at 802-888-5065 or you can visit in-person during their regular hours Tuesday through Saturday. Let’s give these siblings the ‘Forever Home’ they deserve, just in time for the holidays.