Our ‘Forever Home’ stop this week brought us to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet the ever-so handsome cat, Banks. Banks came from a rough, cruelty/neglect situation in Mississippi but he’s making tremendous progress in the caring hands of HSCC. In fact, Banks has made so much progress that he is ready to find his ‘Forever Home’. This handsome gent has model-worthy markings, a soft white coat, cute pink nose, and a fun-loving personality. Did I mention he loves to talk, as well? This cat would make the perfect companion in a quieter home setting. For more information about Banks, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Let’s find this deserving, beautiful boy a loving home!