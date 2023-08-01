We visited with Queen City Cats for this week’s ‘Forever Home’ episode. It was one of the best visits we have ever had with Queen City Cats because we got to meet a very resilient, strong, loving feline named Betty. Betty is a three-legged cat that went through quite a long, traumatic journey to get where she is today.

Nevertheless, she is fun-loving and certainly does not let her three legs get her down. In fact, mobility is not a challenge for Betty as she likes hopping up stairs and cat trees to find her way into a nice window space. Betty is a fan of the fresh air but also loves to hangout with her humans and snuggle right up with them. Betty is a one-of-a-kind cat that deserves the perfect ‘Forever Home’. Despite Betty’s “tri-pawd” status, she has no additional health but her weight will need to be monitored closely so she doesn’t become too heavy for her three legs.

If you would like more information about Betty and how to adopt her, you can head on over to the Queen City Cats website. If we were you and you’re even considering Betty, you’ll want to put in your application right away. Miche, founder of Queen City Cats, said that summer adoptions are really picking up and we both agreed that Betty will not be available for long. Send in your applications right away!