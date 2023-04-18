We’re featuring some sweet sisters straight from the chocolate factory for this week’s ‘Forever Home’. Oompa and Loompa are big, bonded bunnies. It would be ideal to have them adopted together as they are best friends and family. These bunnies are larger than most, but that just means there’s so much more to love. Oompa and Loompa are smart, personable, and laid back. They would make great pets in most homes that have an ample amount of room for them to get around. For more information on how you can make Oompa and Loompa a part of your family you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.