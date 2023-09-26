We made our way down to Homeward Bound: Addison County’s Humane Society for this week’s ‘Forever Home’. Upon arrival, we met Kato. He’s a handsome boy with just a little bit of a quirk that will require some attention.

First and foremost, Kato may look like a big boy and that’s because he is but he wouldn’t hurt a fly. In fact, he’s the biggest cuddle bug you’ll ever meet. Kato is ready to show his new paw-rents how well he can walk on a leash while also giving his new forever family a lesson on being a couch potato.

This sweet pup is affectionately known at the shelter as “Kato Potato”, but it’s for good reason. Kato is a cuddle-puddle of joy but suffers from separation anxiety. He does take some medication to help him keep calm but this should not deter you from considering Kato for adoption. Homeward Bound will provide you with a professional trainer who specializes in separation anxiety so you don’t have to take on this special need alone. The training is included in the cost to adopt so there are no additional fees.

Kato knows nothing but love but needs someone who is willing to commit some time to get him more comfortable being alone in the home. If you think you would be a perfect fit for Kato and are up for a little challenge, then be sure to reach out to Homeward Bound for more information about the adoption process. Homeward Bound does require that you call in advance to schedule an appointment to see Kato or any of their other dogs that are up for adoption. So, what do you say? Let’s find this cute, cuddly, deserving dog his ‘Forever Home’!