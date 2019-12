Meet Apollo at All Breed Rescue in Williston.

This 4-year-old loves his toys and all people. He arrived at the shelter six months ago after he was thrown off the bed of a truck. It caused a facial deformity but has never take away his spirit or trust and love for his humans.

He is looking for a home with an active lifestyle and lots of love and toys.

To meet Apollo, visit All Breed Rescue’s website.