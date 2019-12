Avocado is a one year old Boxer mix who is about as soft as her name indicates.

She loves people so much, she’s willing to cross the street just to say hi and she’s great with kids too. Avocado does really well with dogs but her interaction with cats is unknown.

She is looking for a home with an active family so can she go on walks and hikes. She’s just a happy girl looking for her perfect home.

If you are interested in giving her the life she deserves, click here.