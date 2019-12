Baba O’Reilly is a 3-year-old cat at the Franklin County Humane Society. She has been at the shelter for over a month.

Baba LOVES her bed, cuddling, and ear scratches but is not crazy about being held. She is calm and independent and would do really well in a household where she can sit and enjoys someone’s company without being touched too much.

She does well with people and other animals, with the exception of kittens.

To learn more about taking Baba home, click here.