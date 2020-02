The handsome Barnum is 10 years old and looking for a home to handle his special need.

He is diabetic and looking for a family with a regular schedule that can give him insulin twice a day, a process that is very easy. He is described as mellow, outgoing and loves his wet food. He does well with others cats, mellow dogs, and kids, so any home would be perfect for him.

For more information on Barnum, click here.